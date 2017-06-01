Woman faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly crash from 2015

Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run crash that happened nearly two years ago.

Court documents state Lea Luna-Pesina, 37, of Denham Springs, tested positive for cocaine, crack, and alcohol on the morning of November 7, 2015.

She allegedly crashed into another car on Florida Boulevard (north service road) in Baton Rouge, killing Stephanie Butterfield, 58, of Denham Springs.

According to the warrant, investigators determined the Cadillac that Luna-Pesina was driving was going about 83 mph when it collided with the Honda CRV driven by Butterfield. It added the speed on the service road was 35 mph.

Reports state Butterfield was taken to the hospital where she later died. Officials said Luna-Pesina was also hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Luna-Pesina is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of alcohol, general speed law violation, and stop sign/yield sign violation.

Her bond is set at $60,000.

