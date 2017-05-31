Prairieville teen arrested on vehicle burglary charges

A 17-year-old from Prairieville has been arrested on simple burglary and criminal trespassing charges, says Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.

Juan Barajas, 17, was arrested Tuesday, May 30.

Officials say on Thursday, May 25, deputies were called out to Cypress Place Ave. in Geismar in relation to a vehicle burglary. During the investigation, deputies were able to get surveillance footage, where they observed a silver 2011 Nissan Cube with missing hub caps. Two possible suspects were also observed in the footage.

Detectives with APSO were able to identify one of the suspects as Barajas. The other suspect has not yet been identified.

Barajas was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the second suspect should contact APSO at 225-621-4636, text an anonymous tip to 847411, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.

