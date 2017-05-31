Prairieville teen arrested on vehicle burglary charges

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A Louisiana legislator pulled his bill boosting the state's gas tax without putting it up for a vote on the House floor.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
A 17-year-old from Prairieville has been arrested on simple burglary and criminal trespassing charges, says Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.More >>
According to emergency officials, one victim is reportedly in serious condition following a shooting on Washington Ave. Wednesday night.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood, brick, and metal, all waiting to be picked up still.More >>
