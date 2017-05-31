Man dies after being shot while sitting in his car victim on Washington St.

Police say a 20-year-old man died after an unknown man robbed him, then shot him.More >>
Homicide detectives are working to find the person responsible for killing a 25-year-old man.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
Thursday, June 1, will mark the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Dozens of people showed up at a rally on Wednesday at the Cinemark Theater in Perkins Rowe to support expanding a smoke free ordinance to include bars and casinos. That included five councilwomen:More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closed Wednesday night.More >>
