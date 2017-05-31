Man dies after being shot while sitting in his car victim on Was - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dies after being shot while sitting in his car victim on Washington St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Homicide detectives are working to find the person responsible for killing a 25-year-old man. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Wednesday, May 31 at roughly 7:30 p.m. 

The victim, Donovan Robinson, was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the 5500 block of Washington St., when he was shot. 

Robinson was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting. 

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

