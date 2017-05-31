Man dies after being shot while sitting in his car

Homicide detectives are working to find the person responsible for killing a 25-year-old man.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Wednesday, May 31 at roughly 7:30 p.m.

The victim, Donovan Robinson, was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the 5500 block of Washington St., when he was shot.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

