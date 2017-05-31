Man dies after being shot while sitting in his car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dies after being shot while sitting in his car

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Homicide detectives are working to find the person responsible for killing a 25-year-old man. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Wednesday, May 31 at roughly 7:30 p.m. 

The victim, Donovan Robinson, was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the 5500 block of Washington St., when he was shot. 

Robinson was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting. 

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

    CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 21:52:48 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.

    More >>

    Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.

    More >>

  • Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

    Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

    Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.  The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.  The name of the victim has not yet been released.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.  Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...

    More >>

    Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.  The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.  The name of the victim has not yet been released.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.  Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...

    More >>

  • Gov. Edwards travels to southwest La. to monitor TS Harvey operations

    Gov. Edwards travels to southwest La. to monitor TS Harvey operations

    Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)

    Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.

    More >>

    Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly