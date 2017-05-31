1 victim in serious condition following shooting on Washington Ave.

According to emergency officials, one victim is reportedly in serious condition following a shooting on Washington Ave. Wednesday night.

Emergency officials were called out around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at Washington Ave. and Paulson St. One victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Details are limited at this time. There are currently no known motives or suspects. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.