Troopers arrest driver who allegedly killed 12-year-old boy during police chase

Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.

Investigators arrested Joshual Hilton, 32, of Baton Rouge and charged him with manslaughter, reckless operation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. These charges are only related to the incident that resulted in the death of the 12-year-old. Additional charges are pending.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 31 around 530 p.m. on Old Hammond Hwy. The initial police chase stemmed from a narcotics investigation that started on O'Neal Ln. south of I-12, according to officials.

Hilton reportedly fled from police and a chase ensued. During the chase, Sammy Lee was struck as he was trying to run across the road to "get out of the way of the oncoming pursuit."

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the face to remember from this tragedy. 12-year-old Sammy Lee. His brother said he was an extremely bright kid, a go-getter @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wogwPNvrvq — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 1, 2017

"He was just a good kid, a really good kid and polite," said Brenda Whittenberg, a neighbor who knew Lee. "I'm just so sorry that this happened because he didn't deserve this."

Hilton was reportedly injured after he was shot by police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released Thursday.

The Louisiana State Police were called to investigate due to the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

"We feel confident that the state police will investigate this incident fully as per our Memorandum Of Understanding," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie. "However, in the midst of the investigation, we feel we should acknowledge the tragedy in which a child lost his life as a result of the suspect's actions. Our heart goes out to the family at this difficult time."

According to the probable cause report, the vehicle Hilton was driving was reported stolen from Tulsa, OK on November 22, 2016.

"At the hospital, [Hilton] stated he paid $10,000 for the vehicle," states the report.

Officials could not confirm whether or not Hilton was in possession of a gun.

Hilton has at least one prior arrest in East Baton Rouge Parish and the circumstances are similar to this latest incident.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III confirms that Hilton has two pending felony drug charges. In both cases he was released on bonds totaling $400,000.

Hilton is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The case remains under investigation.

