Family says 12-year-old child killed trying to run across road; - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING

Family says 12-year-old child killed trying to run across road; vehicle allegedly involved in police chase

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called out to the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting, say emergency officials. 

The incident happened near Old Hammond Hwy. and Gloria Dr. Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. We're told no officers were hurt in the incident. 

DOTD advises Old Hammond Hwy. is currently closed in both directions at Hammond Manor Dr. due to the incident. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

The family says their 12-year-old child was killed trying to run across the road and was hit by a car, which was reportedly involved in a police chase. The person in the car has been hospitalized.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly