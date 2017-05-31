Bond increased to $307k for driver who allegedly killed 12-year-old boy during police chase

Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.

Bond for Joshual Hilton, 32, of Baton Rouge, was initially set at $57,500 by Judge Trudy White. He is currently charged with manslaughter, reckless operation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. These charges are only related to the incident that resulted in the death of the 12-year-old, Sammy Lee. Additional charges are pending.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 31 around 5:30 p.m. on Old Hammond Hwy. The initial police chase stemmed from a narcotics investigation that began on O'Neal Ln. south of I-12, according to officials.

Hilton reportedly fled from police and a chase ensued. During the chase, Lee was struck as he was trying to run across the road to "get out of the way of the oncoming pursuit."

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the face to remember from this tragedy. 12-year-old Sammy Lee. His brother said he was an extremely bright kid, a go-getter @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wogwPNvrvq — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 1, 2017

"He was just a good kid, a really good kid and polite," said Brenda Whittenberg, a neighbor who knew Lee. "I'm just so sorry that this happened because he didn't deserve this."

Hilton was reportedly injured after he was shot by police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released Thursday.

Louisiana State Police was called to investigate due to the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

"We feel confident that the state police will investigate this incident fully as per our Memorandum Of Understanding," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie. "However, in the midst of the investigation, we feel we should acknowledge the tragedy in which a child lost his life as a result of the suspect's actions. Our heart goes out to the family at this difficult time."

According to the probable cause report for Hilton's arrest, the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Tulsa, Oklahoma back on November 22, 2016.

"At the hospital, [Hilton] stated he paid $10,000 for the vehicle," states the report.

Officials could not confirm whether or not Hilton was in possession of a gun.

Hilton has at least one prior arrest in East Baton Rouge Parish and the circumstances were similar to this latest incident.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III confirms Hilton has two pending felony drug charges. In both cases, he was released on bonds totaling $400,000. Those bonds were also set by Judge Moore.

Hilton is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.