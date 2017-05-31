12-year-old boy killed crossing road; hit by vehicle reportedly involved in police chase

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.

Family members identified the victim as Sammy Lee.

This is the face to remember from this tragedy. 12-year-old Sammy Lee. His brother said he was an extremely bright kid, a go-getter @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wogwPNvrvq — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 1, 2017

The incident happened near Old Hammond Highway and Gloria Drive on Wednesday, May 31 around 5:30 p.m. Old Hammond Highway was closed in both directions at Hammond Manor Drive for several hours due to the incident. The road was reopened just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Louisiana State Police said troopers were contacted by the Baton Rouge Police Department about an officer-involved shooting. BRPD was reportedly conducting a narcotics investigation on O'Neal Lane south of I-12 at the time. The officer-involved shooting stemmed from that investigation and a vehicle chase ensued as the suspect fled the scene, according to investigators. During the pursuit, the child was struck by the suspect's vehicle, LSP reported. Officials added no officers were hurt in the incident.

Troopers with the LSP Bureau of Investigation were called out to investigate the incident. The Baton Rouge Police Department and district attorney's office are also investigating. BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie released the following statement Wednesday evening:

We feel confident that the state police will investigate this incident fully as per our Memorandum Of Understanding. However, in the midst of the investigation, we feel we should acknowledge the tragedy in which a child lost his life as a result of the suspect's actions. Our heart goes out to the family at this difficult time.

Family members said the 12-year-old child was killed trying to run across the road and was hit by a vehicle, which was reportedly involved in a police chase. The family claims police may have fired at the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody and taken to the hospital. His name has not been released. The driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening from at least one gunshot wound, LSP officials said.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW: Eyewitnesses say this black truck is what hit the 12-year-old, kept going as he and a friend were trying to cross the road. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nHJC07xdgO — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 1, 2017

A neighbor on the scene described the victim as a "pretty good kid." He said he heard from other witnesses that the child was hit by a truck that was being pursued by police. He added shots were fired after the child was struck and he believes the chase may have started on O'Neal Lane.

Brenda Whittenberg, who lives on Gloria Drive, said she would always see the pre-teen at a nearby Dollar General store. She added he was a good kid who simply did not deserve what happened.

"He was just a good kid, a really good kid and polite," Whittenberg said. "I'm just so sorry that this happened because he didn't deserve this."

The mother of Lee's best friend said her child is the same age and was actually with him at the time of the incident. While she is thankful her son is safe, she said she cannot imagine what his mother is going through or how she will make it through the next few days.

Family: 12-year-old was killed trying to run across road. Hit by a car, which police allegedly fired at. Person in car hospitalized @WAFB pic.twitter.com/XC0tXySe8p — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 31, 2017

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending.

