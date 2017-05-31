Gov. Edwards issues call for special session of Louisiana legislature

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a call for a special session of the legislature Wednesday, May 31.

The special session will convene Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. and will must adjourn by midnight on Monday, June 19.

Edwards issued the call as a precautionary measure because of recent developments in the legislature and gridlock related to the state's operating budget, HB 1, and the state's construction budget, HBs 2 and 3. The release from the governor's office says the special session is not to address the fiscal cliff that will hit on July 1, 2018. The call also does not include the option to raise additional money in the special session.

"Given the significant disagreements on the state’s operating budget, I am issuing this call as a precautionary measure," said Edwards. "Should we come to an agreement on the operating and construction budgets, this special session will not be necessary. However, the budget in its current form is a nonstarter, therefore, the additional time could be necessary. The work before us for the next week is critically important, and I’m asking members of the legislature to work with me to adopt a responsible budget that adequately funds the state’s priorities."

The following four items will be considered during the special session:

Supplemental Appropriations Bill

State Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-18

Capital Outlay Budget and Capital Outlay Program for Fiscal Year 2017-18

Omnibus Bond Authorization Act of 2017 to fund the Capital Outlay Program

The complete call can be read here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.