LSU's Deichmann named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award

LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award.

The award is given to the top amateur baseball player in the United States and is presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation.

This season Deichmann is hitting .330 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles and 67 RBI.

Along with Deichmann, Florida pitcher Alex Faedo, Mississippi State outfielder Brent Rooker and Kentucky infielder Evan White represented the SEC on the list.

Closer to home, Louisiana Tech pitcher Nate Harris and UL-Lafayette pitcher Gunner Leger made the semifinalist list.

The finalists for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award will be announced on Wednesday, June 14, and the live presentation of the 2017 Golden Spikes Award will be announced on ESPN's SportsCenter, on Thursday, June 29.

