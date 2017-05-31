Judge begins process to approve settlement with Sterling protest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge begins process to approve settlement with Sterling protesters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A federal judge has begun the process of approving a proposed settlement involving nearly 80 protesters.

They were arrested following the Alton Sterling shooting, and later filed a class action lawsuit. Under the settlement deal, some of the protesters would get a cash payment ranging from $500 to $1,000.

