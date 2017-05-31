GED classes to be held at Jewel Newman Community Center

The Jewel J. Newman Community Center (JJNCC) is seeking individuals interested in obtaining a GED (General Education Development) certificate.

Evening classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the JJNCC from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. There is currently a waiting list for registration, but interested participants will assist the center in adding another class.

Orientation for the program will be held at the JJNCC, located at 2013 Central Rd. in Baton Rouge, on June 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Potential students will have the opportunity to ask questions about the program and schedule testing to further their skill in a fully-aligned national college and career readiness standards program.

Those interested should sign up at the JJNCC between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. For additional information, contact Kimberly R. Brown at 225-775-3935 or email JJNCC@brgov.com.

