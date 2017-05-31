Bills seeking to protect Confederate monuments fail to move forward

After roughly five hours of debate, two bills that would have protected Confederate monuments in Louisiana has failed to make it out of a Senate panel.

HB 71 and SB 198 were both deferred by committee on Wednesday, May 31.

The hours-long debate had intense moments from both sides of the issue.

Although neither bill would have completely prevented the ability to remove monuments, both would have made it more difficult to do so.

