Man wanted for reportedly robbing truck stop in Port Allen

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a subject who reportedly robbed a truck stop in Port Allen early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, the man entered the Lucky Louie's Truck Stop, located on North River Road in Port Allen and asked for a carton of Camel cigarettes, then told the clerk he had a gun and would kill her if she came outside. He then reportedly took the cigarettes and left the scene in a red, 4-door Mercedes Benz sedan.

Officials say another black male subject was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a tall, black male wearing a black t-shirt and light-colored cargo pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the WBRSO Detective Division at 225-447-8570 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

