Man arrested for reportedly robbing truck stop in Port Allen

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a truck stop in Port Allen early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, Robert D. Aaron, 48, of Gonzales, robbed the Lucky Louie's Truck Stop, located on North River Road in Port Allen.

Investigators say he went into the store and asked for a carton of Camel cigarettes, then told the clerk he had a gun and would kill her if she came outside. He then reportedly took the cigarettes and left the scene in a red, 4-door Mercedes Benz sedan.

Officials say another black male subject was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The identity of that person has not been released.

Aaron was located by the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

