Donate blood this summer for chance to win dream vacation to destination of choice

According to United Blood Services, the summer months bring a 20 percent decline in blood donations.

To serve as a reminder to donate, United Blood Services is offering the chance to win a dream vacation. Those who donate blood this June, July, or August will be entered to win a dream vacation to the destination of their choice. For one winner, United Blood Services will cover the cost of transit and lodging (up to $6,000) to the winner's destination of choice.

Last year's winner traveled to St. Lucia with her husband for a week-long trip.

All donors will also receive a Summer Donor Dayz t-shirt while supplies last.

Visit www.unitedbloodservices.org/LA for complete contest rules and restrictions. Winners must be at least 21-years-old. For those under 21, there is a special drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card.

Donations can be made at 8234 One Calais, the service road at I-10 and Essen, in Baton Rouge. Visit www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376 to schedule an appointment to donate.

"The summer time is especially difficult to ensure an adequate blood supply due to heat, traveling, schools being out of session, and an increase in blood usage. The Dream Vacation package giveaway serves as a reminder to donate blood this summer and to thank you for your generosity. We can't wait to find out who wins this year," said Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communications manager for United Blood Services.

