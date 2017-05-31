Baton Rouge Regional: Top 10 hitters

LSU welcomes Southeastern, Rice and Texas Southern to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for the Baton Rouge Regional.

As the Tigers continue their March toward Omaha, here's a look at team averages and a few of the players to keep an eye on at The Box.

BR REGIONAL LSU SLU RICE TSU Batting average .294 .255 ,291 .256 Runs per game 6.8 6.5 5.9 5 Home runs 55 55 48 33 Triples 11 18 15 13 Doubles 103 92 121 92

Top 10 Baton Rouge Regional Hitters:

Dominic DiCaprio (Rice): .365 batting average, six home runs, 14 doubles, 47 RBI

Dane Myers (Rice): .360 batting average, six home runs, five triples, 11 doubles

Cole Freeman (LSU): .332 batting average, two home runs, one triple, 11 doubles

Greg Deichmann (LSU): .330 batting average, 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 67 RBI

Antoine Duplantis (LSU): .328 batting average, one home run, two triples, 14 doubles, 52 RBI

Taylor Schwaner (SLU): .320 batting average, 13 home runs, four triples, 13 doubles, 68 RBI

Darryn Sheppard (Rice): .315 batting average, seven home runs, two triples, 20 doubles, 50 RBI

Gaudencio Lucca (TSU): .315 batting average, six home runs, five triples, 14 doubles, 28 RBI

Kramer Robertson (LSU): .314 batting average, eight home runs, three triples, 16 doubles, 39 RBI

Drew Avans (SLU): .314 batting average, four home runs, one triple, 14 doubles, 29 RBI

Friday, June 2 Schedule

Game 1 – 2:30 p.m. - #4 Texas Southern vs. #1 LSU (SEC Network/ESPN3)

Game 2 - 7 p.m. - #2 Southeastern Louisiana vs. #3 Rice (ESPN3)

