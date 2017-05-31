Baton Rouge Regional: Top 10 hitters

LSU welcomes Southeastern, Rice and Texas Southern to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for the Baton Rouge Regional.
As the Tigers continue their March toward Omaha, here's a look at team averages and a few of the players to keep an eye on at The Box.
|BR REGIONAL
|LSU
|SLU
|RICE
|TSU
|Batting average
|.294
|.255
|,291
|.256
|Runs per game
|6.8
|6.5
|5.9
|5
|Home runs
|55
|55
|48
|33
|Triples
|11
|18
|15
|13
|Doubles
|103
|92
|121
|92
Top 10 Baton Rouge Regional Hitters:
Dominic DiCaprio (Rice): .365 batting average, six home runs, 14 doubles, 47 RBI
Dane Myers (Rice): .360 batting average, six home runs, five triples, 11 doubles
Cole Freeman (LSU): .332 batting average, two home runs, one triple, 11 doubles
Greg Deichmann (LSU): .330 batting average, 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 67 RBI
Antoine Duplantis (LSU): .328 batting average, one home run, two triples, 14 doubles, 52 RBI
Taylor Schwaner (SLU): .320 batting average, 13 home runs, four triples, 13 doubles, 68 RBI
Darryn Sheppard (Rice): .315 batting average, seven home runs, two triples, 20 doubles, 50 RBI
Gaudencio Lucca (TSU): .315 batting average, six home runs, five triples, 14 doubles, 28 RBI
Kramer Robertson (LSU): .314 batting average, eight home runs, three triples, 16 doubles, 39 RBI
Drew Avans (SLU): .314 batting average, four home runs, one triple, 14 doubles, 29 RBI
Friday, June 2 Schedule
Game 1 – 2:30 p.m. - #4 Texas Southern vs. #1 LSU (SEC Network/ESPN3)
Game 2 - 7 p.m. - #2 Southeastern Louisiana vs. #3 Rice (ESPN3)
