Rep. pulls gas tax bill before House debate due to lack of support

A lack of support is the reason why a Louisiana legislator decided to pull his bill that would have increased the gas tax.

Representative Steve Carter pulled the HB 632 the day that it was scheduled for debate on the House floor.

In its original form, the bill would have generated more than a half a billion dollars for the state. That would have gone a long way to plugging the backlog of $13.1 billion in infrastructure projects that the state currently cannot fund, including road improvements. Added to that, the state also needs $15 billion to build some mega projects across the state – like bridges.

The bill did make it out of House panel on Tuesday, May 16. However, it later included an amendment to 10 cents rather than the original 17.

Carter ultimately decided to pull the bill because he says he was short of the necessary two-thirds majority. He said the following on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:

I want to take a moment to thank everyone for their feedback both for and against the gas tax increase. As I have stated, I have never sought out the opportunity to raise a tax. I'm a life long Republican who believes that a smaller government is best for the people. However, when I ran for re-election in 2015, to a person my constituents in District 68 told me we must find a solution to the transportation problems that plague our city and region. Having sat on the Ways and Means Committee in my first term, I learned more than I ever thought possible about our state's construction budget and the backlog it had then in 2008. I ran for the House of Representatives to make a change for this city I love so dearly and have fought to cut wasteful spending and make investments in education and transportation. I'm as passionate about that today as I was in 2008. However, I'm not willing to force my colleagues to waste their time on voting on an issue when it will not pass. I appreciate the efforts of the Build It Coalition to support this bill and hope that we can continue to work on ways to fund transportation infrastructure investment in our state.

