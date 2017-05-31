Rep. pulls gas tax bill before House debate due to lack of support

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
A federal judge has begun the process of approving a proposed settlement involving nearly 80 protesters.More >>
A lack of support is the reason why a Louisiana legislator decided to pull his bill that would have increased the gas tax.More >>
The Jewel J. Newman Community Center (JJNCC) is seeking individuals interested in obtaining a GED (General Education Development) certificate.More >>
Thursday, June 1, will mark the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
