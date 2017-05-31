Dunkin' Donuts giving away free donuts on Friday, June 2

National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and to celebrate, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

The offer is good all day Friday at participating locations.

Along with the classic offerings, Dunkin' Donuts is also rolling out two new donuts. The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla flavored cake batter filling and is frosted with chocolate icing and confetti sprinkles. The Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles Donut is frosted with white and icing and is topped with pink and orange sprinkles shaped like the letter D for the brand's iconic logo. Both new varieties will be available through the summer at participating locations.

Click here to find the Dunkin' Donuts location closest to you.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.