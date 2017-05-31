Free community hurricane awareness event to be held on first day of 2017 hurricane season

Officials will hold a hurricane awareness event in Baton Rouge on the opening day of the 2017 hurricane season.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

“We encourage our residents to be prepared by having a plan that will keep them and their families safe from the hazards that may affect their area, by building a disaster supply kit, and by using the buddy system to help save lives and property,” said Kellie McGaha, interim director of Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP).

Representatives from MOHSEP, city-parish government, the National Weather Service and East Baton Rouge Parish first responders will be available to help prepare the community for the upcoming hurricane season.

Other participating entities include the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Health, and the U.S. Coast Guard-Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge.

This event is free and open to the public.

Additionally, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the WAFB Storm Tracker Team will go inside the preseason forecasts and tell you what the forecast experts expect for this season.

