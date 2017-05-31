Police arrest man accused of stealing $10,000 boat

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
FEMA announced the deadline for victims of the August 2016 flood who are still in hotels is Tuesday (May 30). The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program was extended a couple of times.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies - PM rain/storms likely (60%) - high of 81°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy; a few scattered showers - a low of 70°
THURSDAY: Showers/storms likely (60%) - a high of 84°
A man accused of stealing a boat was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The Morgan City Police Department reported Joel Lousalot, 30, of Franklin, was found on May 25 in possession of a stolen boat worth $10,000.More >>
Nearly a dozen women and children are homeless after a house fire Wednesday morning. One of the women living in the home said she and nine others, all women and children, are displaced due to the fire.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
