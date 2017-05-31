Police arrest man accused of stealing $10,000 boat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police arrest man accused of stealing $10,000 boat

Posted by WAFB Staff
Joel Lousalot (Source: Morgan City Police Department) Joel Lousalot (Source: Morgan City Police Department)
MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB) -

A man accused of stealing a boat was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Joel Lousalot, 30, of Franklin, was found on May 25 in possession of a stolen boat worth $10,000.

Investigators said he was booked on a charge of possession of stolen thing over $1,500.

Bond information was not available.

