FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning rain reprieve, but more active afternoon

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies - PM rain/storms likely (60%) - high of 81°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy; a few scattered showers - a low of 70°

THURSDAY: Showers/storms likely (60%) - a high of 84°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Overall, it was a much quieter out-the-door morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; however, with such a high moisture content, widespread showers/storms are - once again - in the forecast for the afternoon and evening …

- The Storm Prediction Center has NOT included our viewing area under the threat of severe weather Wednesday/Thursday/Friday … while the overall threat is low, a few strong storms could produce locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning strikes each afternoon!

- Wet weather scenario runs through the rest of the week (at least 60% coverage) - some of the precipitation lingering into the evening hours …

- An organized heavy rain threat is not likely - but - some neighborhoods could pick up a quick couple of inches out of almost any of the stronger storms through Friday

- The forecast for the first weekend in June will continue to carry a 60% - 70% rain coverage (likely/numerous category for showers/storms); high temperatures in the low/mid 80°s; overnight lows in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s

- Finally, by early next week, a cold front is forecast to slide through late Monday night/early Tuesday … the front should make it southward to the Gulf of Mexico and bring DRIER air into the viewing area!!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: Southerly winds, 10 - 15 mph; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 1:

High Tide: 1:57 p.m. +1.0

Low Tide: 1:21 a.m. +0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 31 … 97° (1998); 49° (1984)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 31 … 89°; 69°

SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:02 p.m.

