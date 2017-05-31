WBR deputies locate missing teen last seen in Erwinville - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WBR deputies locate missing teen last seen in Erwinville

Andrew Varnado (Source: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office) Andrew Varnado (Source: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

UPDATE: Deputies located the missing teen on Wednesday at roughly 2:30 p.m. They say he was found safe and unharmed. 

ORIGINAL: Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish need your help to find a missing teen.  

Officials say Andrew Varnado, 16, was last seen on May 30 at 7 a.m. He was in the area of North Palmer Rd. in Erwinville.  

Varnado was wearing a white T-shirt with a design on the front, black shorts and no shoes. He is a white male, blue eyes, light brown hair.  

If you know anything regarding Varnado's location, please call 225-343-9234. 

