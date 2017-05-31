Police say some people in Zachary are peddling without proper license

The Zachary Police Department has issued an advisory related to peddling in the city.

Authorities said that as of Tuesday (May 30), there are no active peddler licenses in Zachary.

Police said they have come across people copying the licenses of others and using them as their own.

They added peddlers must have picture identification and a license with their name on it that has been issued by the Zachary Police Department.

Anyone curious about whether a person has an active peddler’s license should call 225-654-1935.

