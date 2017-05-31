Police say some people in Zachary are peddling without proper license

Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish need your help to find a missing teen.More >>
Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish need your help to find a missing teen.More >>
Nearly a dozen women and children are homeless after a house fire Wednesday morning. One of the women living in the home said she and nine others, all women and children, are displaced due to the fire.More >>
Nearly a dozen women and children are homeless after a house fire Wednesday morning. One of the women living in the home said she and nine others, all women and children, are displaced due to the fire.More >>
The Zachary Police Department has issued an advisory related to peddling in the city. Authorities said that as of Tuesday (May 30), there are no active peddler licenses in Zachary.More >>
The Zachary Police Department has issued an advisory related to peddling in the city. Authorities said that as of Tuesday (May 30), there are no active peddler licenses in Zachary.More >>
FEMA reported the city of Denham Springs will receive nearly $2.8 million more in federal disaster money for the removal of debris from the August floods.More >>
FEMA reported the city of Denham Springs will receive nearly $2.8 million more in federal disaster money for the removal of debris from the August floods.More >>
A man who was shot is facing charges after investigators say he fired first. According to the probable cause report, Courtney Lanaute, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday evening after being released from the hospital.More >>
A man who was shot is facing charges after investigators say he fired first. According to the probable cause report, Courtney Lanaute, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday evening after being released from the hospital.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>