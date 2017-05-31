Denham Springs set to receive about $2.8M more for debris removal

FEMA reported the city of Denham Springs will receive nearly $2.8 million more in federal disaster money for the removal of debris from the August floods.

Officials said household garbage, construction debris, household hazardous waste, appliances and electronics are the types of items eligible to be picked up.

FEMA added counting the latest additional funds, the city has received a total of about $8.5 million in federal aid for debris removal.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.