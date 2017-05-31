Man injured in shootout faces charges

A man who was shot is facing charges after investigators say he fired first.

According to the probable cause report, Courtney Lanaute, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday evening after being released from the hospital.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported he was wounded in a shootout on Skysail Avenue near Mariner Drive on Monday.

Court documents state Lanaute went to a home carrying a handgun and tried to get into an argument with two people there. It added one of the people at the home grabbed a shotgun for protection out of fear the suspect was going to shoot him.

According to the report, Lanaute opened fire when the man walked out carrying the shotgun. The report also stated the man with the shotgun hid behind a vehicle to avoid getting shot and was able to return fire, hitting Lanaute.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

No bond was set.

