The 5th Season: WAFB hurricane special to air at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the WAFB First Alert Weather Team will go inside the preseason forecasts and tell you what the forecast experts expect for this season.

The team will also look at the Gulf of Mexico and whether it's getting warmer and what that might mean for an approaching storm.

We will also take a look back at the 2016 Atlantic tropical season, which was active, with 15 named storms.

The Caribbean and Central America took heavy hits from Major Hurricanes Matthew in late September and Otto in late November. These storms accounted for a combined 603 deaths.

We'll also take a look at how the historic flooding in August 2016 is causing renewed anxiety among residents in south Louisiana.

