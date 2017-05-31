Woman returns from store in time to save 9 people from fire

Near Intersection of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Avenue (Source: WAFB)

Nearly a dozen women and children are homeless after a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on East Black Oak Drive, which is off North Sherwood Forest Boulevard north of Florida Boulevard, around 7:30 a.m.

One of the women living in the home said she and nine others, all women and children, are displaced due to the fire.

Fire officials said the fire started from a faulty water heater.

One of the women living there said she had gone to the store while everyone else was asleep and saw smoke coming from the home when she returned. The woman said she broke a window, cutting her finger in the process, in order to wake the others inside the home.

The house had heavy fire and smoke damage.

Red Cross was contacted to help the victims.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.