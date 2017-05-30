Eyewitnesses shed new light on brutal Tigerland brawl

Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.

Two videos were widely circulated on social media Tuesday showing multiple brutal fights in that area. It is not clear from the video when the fights occurred.

Police were still reviewing the videos early Tuesday afternoon. Officials at LSU are also reviewing the videos because the area is very close to campus and frequented by students.

"LSU is aware of a video showing an altercation off-campus, but at this time we are unaware of when this occurred and if LSU students were involved," said Aliso Satake, a media spokesperson for LSU. "We will review and, if necessary, apply the appropriate disciplinary measures."

The longest video lasts 3 minutes and 27 seconds. There is no indication in that video of any police officers being in that area at the time.

In the videos, two young men are already down on the ground and injured when someone walks up to them and kicks them in the head. In one case, the victim’s head was kicked into the bumper of a parked vehicle.

WAFB has edited the two videos to remove some of the most brutal portions as well as offensive language. CLICK HERE to view the original post and unedited video.

Emergency crews were called to the Tigerland area late Monday night after an anonymous caller reported that a man was unconscious in the roadway bleeding. However, police say they believe that is from an unrelated incident.

"As I came out I mean you could tell the crowd was a little rough. Everyone was a little on high edge," an eyewitness to last night’s incident told 9News.

The recent LSU graduate, who did not want to be identified, says he witnessed a fight at Tigerland late Monday night. He says a man was attacked by a large group after he seemingly picked a fight.

"What I had heard from just people talking was things like this kid's been trying to fight everyone and someone needs to get him out of here because he's causing chaos," he added.

The chaos ended with the man being knocked out with blood coming from his head. The 23-year-old eyewitness says he immediately called for police after he realized the man was in horrible shape.

"You could just see his eyes,” he said. “His face was completely bloodied and his whole body was just completely limp."

Baton Rouge Police confirm they were called out to the incident and while they are still investigating, they do not believe that fight and the massive brawl captured in the viral video are the same.

"They fight almost every night," Joseph DeCuir said.

DeCuir says the mayhem in Tigerland is constant. He works down the street from where Monday night's incident happened and says the massive brawl was actually last week.

"I saw the big fight on May 23rd and then last night I saw the person get knocked out," DeCuir added.

He says Monday night's tussle was nothing compared to what he witnessed last Tuesday.

"I saw the people fighting, screaming, throwing things and people making videos all over," he said.

While Decuir says he did not know anyone involved in the massive brawl, he believes the constant fighting has to stop.

"I can't believe it,” he said. “When will they stop fighting?"

A BRPD spokesman says officers are not generally stationed in that area except on Friday and Saturday nights during the LSU football season.

