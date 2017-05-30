Murder suspect found dead after stand-off with police

A suspect wanted in a fatal shooting was found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Sources say investigators located DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Jackson is accused of killing Jessica Dunbar, 30, also of Baton Rouge on Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. at 2034 Silverest Ave. According to BRPD, Jackson shot Dunbar as she sat in her vehicle after leaving a party with a relative.

The Special Response Team was called out to a home on Blvd. de Province to execute a warrant for Jackson's arrest. According to a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman, the Fugitive Task Force was tipped off of Jackson's location.

They say he barricaded himself inside the home.

Police say they heard a gunshot but hadn't had any contact with Jackson. A camera surveillance robot was sent in to try and better asses the situation.

All of Blvd. de Province is shut down. Dozens of people kept from their homes. They're waiting on each end until this plays out @WAFB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 30, 2017

Jackson was found dead inside of the apartment from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

