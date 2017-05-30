Facility dog to comfort victims added to EBR District Attorney's office

Louisiana lawmakers are working to change up how police and drivers interact with each other during traffic stops.More >>
Police say they located the man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend after she left a party.More >>
The prosecutor has a new partner whose life is dedicated to easing stress for victims of violent crimes.More >>
People desperate for help after the August flood were given the opportunity to have their questions answered at a public meeting hosted by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. Among them was a Prairieville man who lost 17 houses in the flood.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 30.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
