Lance Moore signs contract with the Saints and announces retirement

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) -

The New Orleans Saints have signed Lance Moore to a contract allowing the fan favorite to retire with the black and gold.


Moore played nine seasons with the Saints (2005-2013) finishing with 346 receptions, 4,281 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns.

