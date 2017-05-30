Lance Moore signs contract with the Saints and announces retirement

The New Orleans Saints have signed Lance Moore to a contract allowing the fan favorite to retire with the black and gold.

.@LanceMoore16 signs contract with the #Saints, to retire from the @NFL as a member of the black and gold! pic.twitter.com/xZmGU56sch — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 30, 2017



Moore played nine seasons with the Saints (2005-2013) finishing with 346 receptions, 4,281 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns.

