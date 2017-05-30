St. Francisville man released on $300K bond after child pornography arrest

A man from St. Francisville was arrested for allegedly possessing roughly four dozen images and videos of child pornography.

“Our office remains committed to finding those who prey upon our children and bringing them to justice,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to investigate and arrest child predators.”

Officials say Wyatt Reese Kemp is charged with 53 counts of possession of child pornography.

The arrest was due to a joint investigation involving the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, St. the Francisville Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police.

Kemp was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center. He was released on May 26 after posting a $300,000 bond.

