Renovations for Baker High School set to begin

The doors of Baker High School are still shut, but the city is taking a big step towards opening them up.

The school was severely damaged during the August flood. The School Board meets Tuesday evening, where their main objective is to finalize a deal with a New Orleans based Architectural Firm.

Baker High School students will continue to go to class at the Baker Middle School Campus.

Superintendent Dr. Herman Brister says the board still has to decide on what they want to do design wise, and that may include removing or adding buildings.

"At this point, we're ready to go back in, take a good look at how we want it to look on the inside,” Brister says. “Perhaps keeping the structures the same on the outside, but that's something the board would need to decide upon."

Brister says that although some structures may come down, the school board is not considering a complete rebuild.

Brister expects the construction process to take 18 months, which means crews would finish by December of 2018.

But that timeline could change based on weather.

