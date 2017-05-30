SEC on CBS returns the second Saturday in September

The SEC on CBS returns Saturday, Sept. 9 with a matchup between TCU and Arkansas.

Saturday, Nov. 4 includes a doubleheader that once again falls on the weekend LSU and Alabama meet on the field. This year's battle between the SEC heavyweights takes place in Tuscaloosa.

Brad Nessler takes over for Verne Lundquist this season as the play-by-play announcer, teaming with Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce.

Highlights of 2017 schedule include:

Sept. 9: TCU at Arkansas (3:30 p.m.)

Sept. 16: Tennessee at Florida (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 28: Georgia vs. Florida (2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 4: SEC Doubleheader (2:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Nov. 11: SEC Doubleheader (11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 18: SEC Doubleheader (11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 24: Missouri at Arkansas (1:30 p.m.)

Dec. 2: SEC Championship (3:00 p.m.)

Dec. 9: Army vs. Navy (2:00 p.m.)

Dec. 29: Sun Bowl (2:00 p.m.)

