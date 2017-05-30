Investigators suspect arson for cause of duplex fire on Skysail Ave.

Fire investigators need your help to find out who intentionally set a fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge duplex.

According to officials with the St. George Fire Department, crews were called out to battle the blaze shortly after 1 p.m.

The residential duplex located on Skysail Ave was declared a total loss.

Investigators suspect arson as the cause, but they need more information.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

