Arson determined to be cause of fire that killed Baton Rouge woman

Fire investigators have ruled arson as the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman.

Amanda Korkosz, 32, was found inside her home on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m.. An autopsy showed that she died of smoke inhalation.

Authorities have in custody a man they say believe to be connected to the fire.

Edward Allen, 35, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of false communication of a planned arson after a witness identified him as Korkosz's boyfriend.

According to the witness' statement to police, on the morning of May 25, she saw and heard Allen say he was going to set his girlfriend's house on fire if she put him out again.

The witness told police on the next morning, May 26, she saw Allen walking in a fast pace and saying Korkosz "snuck" [punch] him and put him out.

The fire happened later that same night.

According to the probable cause report, the witness gave a detailed description of Allen.

Officials have not said whether the charges against Allen will be upgraded.

