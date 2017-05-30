Ouachita deputy ‘immediately’ fired after rape arrest

A former sheriff’s deputy in Ouachita Parish has been arrested and charged with third-degree rape.

According to the Ouchita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Smith, 38, was arrested Monday, May 29.

Officials say Smith was “immediately” fired from the department after his arrest.

“No one is above the law and this action has been taken to maintain the confidence of the public we serve,” said Glenn Springfield, a spokesperson for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office maintains a strong commitment to morality and professionalism in law enforcement. This arrest demonstrates that commitment."

Due to the nature of the crime, little information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

