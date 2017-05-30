Police investigating brutal fight outside bar in Tigerland

Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital around midnight.

Two videos were widely circulated on social media Tuesday showing multiple brutal fights in that area. One witness who did not want to be identified said the videos are from the same incident.

Police were still reviewing the videos early Tuesday afternoon. Officials at LSU are also reviewing the videos because the area is very close to campus and frequented by students.

"LSU is aware of a video showing an altercation off-campus, but at this time we are unaware of when this occurred and if LSU students were involved," said Aliso Satake, a media spokesperson for LSU. "We will review and, if necessary, apply the appropriate disciplinary measures."

The longest video lasts 3 minutes and 27 seconds. There is no indication in that video of any police officers being in that area at the time.

In the videos, two young men are already down on the ground and injured when someone walks up to them and kicks them in the head. In one case, the victim’s head was kicked into the bumper of a parked vehicle.

WAFB has edited the two videos to remove some of the most brutal portions as well as offensive language. CLICK HERE to view the original post and unedited video.

Emergency crews were called to the Tigerland area after an anonymous caller reported that a man was unconscious in the roadway bleeding.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the 19-year-old male to the hospital.

Witnesses told police the injured man was "trying to start fights with anyone who would walk by."

Investigators say the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

A BRPD spokesman says they are checking to see whether any officers were assigned to that particular bar area Monday night.

