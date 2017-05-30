Police: Woman attacks another woman with hacksaw blade

A woman is facing several charges for allegedly attacking another woman with a hacksaw blade, according to investigators.

The Thibodaux Police Department reported Lechelsea Jenkins, 23, of Thibodaux, was arrested Monday morning.

Detectives said Jenkins attacked the woman, was pulled away by a man, and then attacked the woman again.

They added the second time she attacked the victim, Jenkins allegedly pulled out a hacksaw blade and tried to cut the other woman.

According to police, the man at the apartment who stopped the first attack was able to thwart the second one as well, but received injuries to his hand and forearm while doing so.

"The female victim was able to make it outside to her vehicle, where Jenkins ripped off the trunk spoiler and tried to cut the tires," the written release stated.

It added Jenkins left the area before police arrived at the scene to investigate, but returned and was arrested immediately.

She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

Her bond is set at $41,000.

