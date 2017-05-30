US Sen. Bill Cassidy talks healthcare and flood relief during town hall meeting in Ascension Parish

Healthcare and flood relief took center stage at a town hall meeting Tuesday morning in Ascension Parish.

US Sen. Bill Cassidy hosted the question and answer session in the council chambers. He spoke to a packed room for about an hour.

When it comes to healthcare, he made it clear that he supports President Donald Trump’s plan to lower premiums, give people with pre-existing health conditions access to health insurance, and make insurance companies compete for your business.

As far as flood relief, the senator is asking everyone to contact his office with their specific needs.

The number is 225-929-7711.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.