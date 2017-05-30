Watch out OKC, LSU softball on its way in search of a National Championship

The LSU Tiger softball team left rainy Baton Rouge Tuesday morning headed to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series.

This will be LSU's third straight trip to Oklahoma City and sixth overall.

LSU has made trips to OKC in 2001, 2004, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017,

After losing game one to Florida State (55-8-1), the Tigers battled back, winning games two and three, punching their ticket to the WCWS.

LSU (47-20) will face UCLA Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. in the the first round of the series. The game will air on ESPN.

The No. 5 Bruins (47-13) advanced to the World Series by beating Ole Miss in two games, 8-7 (11) and 1-0.

SEC powers (1) Florida and (9) Texas A&M will face off in the first game Thursday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.