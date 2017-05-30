FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of rain, storms continues

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 80°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers/storms (40% coverage); a low of 69°

WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 84°

Flash Flood Warning extended for western St. Mary, much of Iberia until 1:30 PM. 1"-5" of rain already & still coming down. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/w87Wjn1aWb — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) May 30, 2017

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- While East Baton Rouge Parish is technically not under a severe weather threat Tuesday, parishes to the south (including metro New Orleans and the coastal communities) ARE included in a marginal risk for the potential for all types of severe weather (the greatest threat being strong damaging winds)

- Although not expected to be extremely widespread, areas of heavy rainfall WILL be more of a possibility/probability, more so Tuesday than during the past few days

- Some neighborhoods will experience locally heavy downpours; which could lead to flash flood advisories, including the flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas …

- At this point, it looks as if rain/storms will remain in the forecast … not only short-term but over the course of the next several days; the National Weather Service not seeing any indication of a drier trend until possibly the early part of next week!

- The pattern will - basically - bring the highest coverage/intensity of showers/storms during the day; becoming somewhat lesser during the overnight hours

- Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low/mid 80°s; overnight lows only falling into the upper 60°s/lower 70°s …

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet

TIDES FOR MAY 31:

High Tide: 2:33 p.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 12:49 a.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 30 … 96° (1921); 50° (1984)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 30 … 89°; 69°

SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:01 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.