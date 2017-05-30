CRIME STOPPERS: 'Mistaken Identity' leads to death in drive-by shooting, case remains open

The bullets were meant for someone else. That's what investigators are saying after a drive-by shooting takes a life.

Karen Netter certainly remembers that day. The day that changed everything, November 30, 2016.

"I was at work when I got the call," she says.

A call that has her grieving to this day. Her 19-year-old daughter, April Netter, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of North 47th Street in Baton Rouge.

"She came to this location to visit a friend," says Baton Rouge Homicide Detective Lindsey Lacoste. "He was sitting in the passenger seat of the car and they were talking. While they were there they noticed a silver BMW kept passing bye. They didn't think anything of it."

Until it came by a third or fourth time with the top down. Police say somebody started shooting. A lot. April's car was filled with bullets. The shooters just pouring gunshots into it. She was killed, the passenger survived.

As for that silver vehicle the shooters were driving, it didn't last long.

"Probably 30 or 40 minutes later, several blocks away, there was a silver BMW that was burning," says Det. Lacoste.

It had been stolen about a month prior, and the shooters lit it up to hide any evidence that might be inside.

Right now, police believe this is a horrible case of mistaken identity.

For mom, the reason doesn't matter. She just knows her baby is gone.

"I just have my moments. Sometimes when I'm out, I just break," she says.

A young life, full of life. She loved to dance so much that mom says you couldn't pull her off the dance floor. And she loves to ride motorcycles as well.

"Loved the bike," says mom.

She says she had been riding since she was 12-years-old.

And there were so many more rides to come. A life to come. All stolen from her, and a family left to deal with the scars.

"It's hard still talking about it. I smile, I play, I laugh, but deep down it's ripping me apart," says Netter.

And she doesn't feel much hope that the community will stand up for her daughter.

Let's show her she can believe in us. Let's show her we can change.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

