ER doctor gives tips to avoid summer toxins

As people head outside to enjoy the summer weather, many will wind up with an unplanned side trip to the Emergency Room.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting that took place in Gardere Monday afternoon.More >>
Deputies have in custody a man, who they say, ran over his wife with his vehicle and left her unresponsive in a driveway.More >>
A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.More >>
Residents in Port Allen gathered Monday for a somber ceremony, pausing to honor the lives of those who paid the ultimate price for their country.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
