Man opens fire on deputies, arrested after fleeing into woods

A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the arrest came after a string of crimes throughout the day including armed robbery and possible car-jacking.

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies located 26-year-old Bryan Menard on Hayden Rd. armed with two loaded shotguns, which he used to open fire on deputies before fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

Multiple agencies, including US Customs air support, the Louisiana State Police, Kentwood Police Department, Independence Police Department and Wilmer Fire Department, assisted in securing a perimeter where Menard was hiding and the sheriff's office was able to apprehend Menard without furhter incident about two hours later.

Deputies say the chain of events surrounding Menard's alleged crime spree are currently under investigation.

