Deputies release new details about alleged string of crimes by 'heinous individual'

Deputies have released more information about an alleged crime spree by a man they call a "heinous individual."

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Bryan Menard, 26, was arrested after a string of crimes throughout the day including armed robbery and possible car-jacking.

"When deputies arrived, family members advised that Menard burglarized a neighboring residence and stole a 30-06 rifle before making his way to his grandparent’s home," states a press release. "Menard surprised the family when he emerged from underneath the house where he crawled his way from the back to the front where everyone was gathered. Once in sight, Menard held the family members at gunpoint and instructed one of them to enter the residence and retrieve his grandfather’s two shotguns and ammunition.

Menard got away before deputies arrived.

"A short time later Tangipahoa Parish 911 received communication from an unknown female on Hayden Road stating she was being held against her will inside of her vehicle," states the release. "Details later revealed that the female was being held at gunpoint by Bryan Menard."

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies located Menard on Hayden Rd. He was reportedly in the vehicle with the female.

"Menard allowed the woman to exit the vehicle as he assumed a tactical position, armed with a shot gun aimed at deputies," states the report. "At this time, deputies gave numerous loud verbal commands for Menard to put down his weapon, which he refused to do and fired several shots at deputies. Fragments from the shotgun blast struck one deputy in the arm, another in the head, and one K-9 in the face resulting in minor injuries."

Deputies returned fire at Menard as he fired several more times before ran away in the wooded area nearby.

"Within a fifteen minute time span, several agencies arrived to assist the TPSO in capturing this heinous individual," states the report.

The female victim told deputies that Menard came out of the woods near her home. She told them he was armed and he forced her to drive her vehicle while he consumed methamphetamines.

"Menard threatened the hostage with death if she refused to comply," states the report. "The female victim drove Menard around the Wilmer and Kentwood area."

Menard is charged with aggravated burglary, armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (schedule II), attempted first-degree murder on a police officer (3 counts), injurying or harming a police dog (1 count), and probation violation.

