One injured in Skysail Ave. shooting

One man is injured after a shooting that took place in Gardere Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies responded to calls of two black men shooting at each at around 2:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Skysail Ave.

According to EBRSO, one of the men was hit. He is listed in stable condition.

This investigation is still ongoing.

