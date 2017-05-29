Prairieville man arrested after allegedly running over his wife, fleeing the scene

Deputies have in custody a man, who they say, ran over his wife with his vehicle and left her unresponsive in a driveway.

On Sunday, May 2 around 4 a.m., deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of an unresponsive female on a Prairie Rd driveway in Prairieville, according to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.



According to authorities, when deputies arrived on scene they located a woman who appeared to be severely beaten.

APSO detectives arrived on scene to further investigate and learned the residence had surveillance video that observed Timothy Cockerham, 60, of Prairieville, run over his wife with his vehicle and left the scene.



His wife was transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.



Cockerham was arrested by APSO and charged with aggravated second-degree battery domestic violence and hit-and-run driving.



He was transported to the Ascension Parish Jail where he posted a $75,000 bond set by Judge Kliebert.



This case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

